Keanu Reeves Constantine Sequel Still in the Works Amid DC Studios Changes

Even amid the recent confirmation of DC Studios' slate, it looks like another buzzed-about DC project might still be coming to fruition. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Constantine 2 is still in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures, with director Francis Lawrence and star Keanu Reeves still lined up to return. This comes after several scoopers indicated that the film was not moving forward in DC's overall slate. The film would be a sequel to 2005's cult-classic Constantine movie, and although that film exists within its own canon separate from the main DC Universe, DC's "Elseworlds" branding would easily allow for it to exist alongside other standalone projects like 2024's Joker: Folie a Deux and 2025's The Batman Part II.

While Constantine was financially successful and is regarded as a fan-favorite, it is also seen by some as somewhat of a loose adaptation of the comic Constantine mythos. The character has subsequently been adapted into live-action with Matt Ryan on a Constantine television show and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with a gender-bent version of the character being played by Jenna Coleman on the recent The Sandman Netflix series. J.J. Abrams was previously developing a Constantine series for HBO Max as part of his overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, but reports from late last year indicated that it would be shopped to other networks. It is unclear if that series will come to fruition, especially when Gunn and Safran are now spearheading DC storytelling.

Will Keanu Reeves return as Constantine?

There's been scuttlebutt around a Constantine sequel for several years now, with co-star Peter Stormare previously indicating in 2020 that some sort of follow-up was in the works. Reeves has openly expressed a desire to return to the role.

"Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes," Lawrence said in a 2020 interview. "You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, "Uh, no, we got other plans." We'll see what happens."

