Crisis Director Nicholas Jarecki Opens Up About His Opioid Thriller

The opioid crisis continues to be a lethal epidemic around the world, with the drug war taking countless unnecessary lives year after year. Nicholas Jarecki, the director of Arbitrage, tackles the subject head-on with his new film, Crisis, which is now available on DVD and Digital HD. The movie takes a look at many of the different and complicated sides of the opioid crisis, meshing together multiple narratives that deal with addicts, police, scientists, drug companies, crime organizations, and the FDA. Crisis follows three main stories: A police officer who is deep undercover with a criminal organization as he tries to stop the influx of opioids in America (all while dealing with addiction in his own family), a scientist who discovers the horrifying dangers of a new drug, and a recovering addict who loses her only son as a result of the ongoing war. Jarecki's movie aims to touch all bases related to this epidemic, and bring to life a devastating and authentic tale of this problem that has taken so many lives. He wanted to shed a light on just how deep the issues go, and how many different fingerprints are actually present at the crime, showing that there's no one person or group to blame when the crisis becomes so large. The writer/director took some time to chat with ComicBook.com about Crisis, the tragic story that led to the film's inception, and how he created his complex characters.

Personal Connection Charlie Ridgely (ComicBook.com): So many people have been affected by opioids, was there a personal connection to the story for you? Was Crisis born out of some kind of personal story? Nicholas Jarecki: Yeah, indeed, this started from personal experience. About 15 years ago, I had a friend who passed away from opioid abuse. He started off with pain pills, kind of experimentally, and then he got addicted very fast. When you're buying those pills on the black market, they can get very expensive, and so he burned through a lot of money with that. And then, as I found later, I didn't understand any of this at the time, he switched over to heroin, because it's so much cheaper and provides basically the same effect as opioid, oxycodone. And pretty quickly he was gone. And this was just such a shocker to those of us who were friends with him, because he was late 20s, super bright, had everything going for him, nothing you would expect like this at all. And it was a head-scratcher for those of us who loved him. But it's a long time ago, and we kind of filed it away in the, what the hell is this, can't understand the mysteries of life, but it stayed with me, of course, because he was one of my closest friends. Flash forward, about five years ago, I read this series of investigative articles in the Los Angeles Times. And these brilliant reporters, that I later teamed up with, had gone and unearthed all of this research from inside certain pharmaceutical companies, showing that the companies that were active in the development and promotion of these opioids may have had information that they were far more addictive than anybody knew. I think they used to say, "Oh, one in a hundred people might get addicted if they have a back injury and they take opioids." But the research showed, the internal research, it might be more like 20 to 50. And so this was a kind of groundbreaking insight for me, where I said, "Hold on a second, the manufacturers may have known that this product was so intensely powerful that it could create addiction, even in the course of people who took it prescribed from their doctor?" Well, the public certainly didn't know that, because I didn't know it. And

