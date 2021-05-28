Cruella’s John McCrea Recorded a Song for the Film

✖

Cruella is finally available to watch in theatres as well as on Disney+ Premier Access, and it features Emma Stone as the famous Disney villain as well as some other fan-favorite characters from 101 Dalmatians. However, the movie also has some new characters, including Artie (John McCrea), a glam rock fashionista who befriends Cruella/Estella on her journey to success. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with McCrea and he revealed that Artie isn't his only role in the film... he also sings a song on the soundtrack!

"I mean, I haven't really talked about, I recorded the song I sang for it, 'I Wanna Be Your Dog.' I recorded at Abbey Road Studios with some of the most talented musicians. And I haven't really got a chance to speak about that. And that was just honestly again, on a job where it was constantly surreal, what I was being given to do, that was just another day in which I was like, 'I cannot believe I get to do this for a living. And I get to go into Abbey Road Studios and sing an Iggy Pop song with some of the best musicians in the business. It's unbelievable.' So I'm just so excited for people to see the movie because I don't think there's ever been anything like it, Disney or not. I think it's totally one of a kind," he shared.

McCrea isn't the only person involved with Cruella we talked to about the music. While speaking with director Craig Gillespie, the creative had nothing but praise for the movie's composer, Nicholas Britell. Britell has been nominated for two Oscars for scoring the music for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. He also recently won an Emmy for scoring the Succession theme.

"Nicholas Britell music," Gillespie responded when we asked if there were any Cruella topics he hadn't gotten to talk much about. "He's off of Succession and The Big Short and just an amazing composer. And, the very tricky part of this was, you know we have 48 or 50 songs in this movie that are very, some very iconic songs. And so having to create a score that has to fit in between that and compete with that in a way."

You can watch our full interview with McCrea at the top of the page.

Both the soundtrack and score albums for Cruella are now available. The movie is also playing in theatres and is available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access.