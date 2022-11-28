Apple TV+ Introduces Ryan Reynolds+ for Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday, Apple has an innovative new product on the market: the Ryan Reynolds+. If you're not shopping for streaming subscriptions and gaming deals, the tech giant has a special, limited-time offer on the optimized Spirited star. In the spirit of the holiday musical comedy now streaming on Apple TV+, Reynolds' co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer tout the 3X emotional range of the Deadpool actor, programmed with a song and dance mode that features five songs and four dances. But wait, there's more: says Ferrell, "Every self depracating line from the Ryan Reynolds has been thoughtfully crafted for optimal enjoyment."

The Cyber Monday parody ad, which you can watch below, is the latest round of viral marketing for Spirited. Reynolds and Ferrell teamed up for a video disclaimer warning that their holiday comedy "is not Elf," the 2003 Christmas classic starring Ferrell, "and it's not Deadpool, either. It is a musical. It is funny."

In Spirited, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) picks the supposedly "unredeemable" Scrooge-like Clint Briggs (Reynolds) as the dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits, whose redemption inspires "ripples" making the world a better place. But when the cold-hearted Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host, Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future — a future that could include Briggs' employee, Kimberly (Spencer).

A modern musical twist on the classic Dickens tale A Christmas Carol, Spirited is now available to stream on Apple TV+. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the Christmas comedy that critics are calling "a big cup of holiday cheer for the whole family."

Where to Watch Spirited Online for Free



An Apple TV Plus subscription is required to watch Spirited on the service, but there's no additional fee for subscribers to stream Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds' new movie. First-time subscribers can watch Spirited for free with Apple TV+'s 7-day trial, which costs $6.99 per month after the first week.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and dozens of app-supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV streaming devices and TVs, XBox and Playstation consoles, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, and Chromecast with Google TV.

Spirited Movie Cast: Who Else Is in Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas Movie?

Along with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, the Spirited cast includes Octavia Spencer (The Help) as Kimberly, Sunita Mani (GLOW) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Patrick Page (How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical) as Jacob Marley, Loren G. Woods and Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) as the Ghost of Christmas Future, and Rose Byrne (X-Men: First Class) as a newly-redeemed Karen. Watch the trailer below.