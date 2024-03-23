Damaged Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Stars in Serial-Killer Thriller

Samuel L. Jackson is an Academy Award-winning actor who is known for an array of films and franchises. Many know him best as Mace Windu from Star Wars or Nick Fury from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also has a long history making thrillers. This week, Lionsgate released the trailer for his next project, Damaged, which sees the actor playing a Chicago detective who is sent to Scotland to track down a serial killer. The film was directed by Terry McDonough, who is best known for helming episodes of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

"In Select Theaters, On Demand, and On Digital April 12. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Vincent Cassel, Gianni Capaldi, Laura Haddock, John Hannah, Kate Dickie, and Brian McCardie," Lionsgate shared on YouTube. "How do you catch a brilliant monster? When a sadistic murderer surfaces in Scotland, terrified local authorities call on a Chicago police detective who investigated a killing spree with the same horrific pattern five years earlier. Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel star in this shocking thriller about two detectives with tortured pasts trying to stop a merciless serial killer before he claims his next victim." You can check out the trailer below:

Samuel L. Jackson Wants To Place Mace Windu Again:

While Mace Windu technically died in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, his body was never shown, and Jackson believes the character is still alive. In fact, the actor has said many times that he wants to play the character again, especially after Ewan McGregor returned to play the titular character in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"HE'S NOT DEAD!!!" Samuel L. Jackson insisted to Empire Magazine when asked what his take is the character's current status in Star Wars canon.

Back in 2022, Jackson was asked by Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz if he should hold out hope for a Windu return.

"Definitely," Jackson replied. "There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars... The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, 'You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?' She's like, 'I love you, you're amazing!' So, 'Put me back in there... Put me in, coach, I'm ready!' You know, I'll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up."

Damaged is being released on April 12th.