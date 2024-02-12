Aldis Hodge Wants to Reunite With Samuel L. Jackson for Another Die Hard

Many fans know Aldis Hodge best for big movies such as Hidden Figures, The Invisible Man, and Black Adam. However, the actor has been consistently working in Hollywood for nearly 30 years. In fact, his first role was playing Raymond, the nephew of Samuel L. Jackson's Zeus, in Die Hard with a Vengeance. The 1995 threequel is considered one of the best of the franchise and saw Bruce Willis' John McClane solving puzzles throughout New York City alongside Jackson. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Hodge about his new film Marmalade, and we brought up the fact that Die Hard with a Vengeance is turning 30 next year. Considering there have been talks of a Die Hard prequel, we wondered if Hodge would want to return as Raymond in a hypothetical spinoff alongside Jackson.

"Absolutely. Absolutely," Hodge said about wanting to work with Jackson again. "You know what? My brother and I and our team, we were actually talking about 'what would've happened if' a little while back. So we might have to revisit that conversation because I think that would be awesome to see. Absolutely."

"Sam is the coolest," Hodge added. "Yeah, he's cool, man. I mean, I first met him when I was eight, but man, we still cool now. You know what I mean? And it's just great. I think he's got a lot to teach for sure with the magnitude of his career. But to work with Sam again would be amazing."

What Is Marmalade About?

Written and directed by Keir O'Donnell, Marmalade also stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six). The film was produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Jason Shapiro. You can read the official description of Marmalade below:

"MARMALADE is an edge-of-the-seat crime-tinged romance tale. Recently incarcerated Baron (Keery) strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Hodge), a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their 'Bonnie and Clyde' style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they've always dreamed of."

Will Aldis Hodge Play Hawkman Again?

Hodge made his live-action DC debut in Black Adam back in 2022, but after James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, it was revealed that the franchise was being rebooted. Gunn has said some actors from the DECU will return to play their characters, but Hodge isn't sure that includes Hawkman or the rest of the JSA.

"I don't know if that's in the cards for me," Hodge admitted when speaking with ComicBook.com. "I mean, look, if it is, obviously I love the character. I would love to continue the character. Definitely had plans to continue the character before some changes were made. But yeah, I couldn't tell you. You're going to have to ask James."

You can watch our interview with Hodge at the top of the page.