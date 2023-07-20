Samuel L. Jackson Reacts to Winning Honorary Oscar, "I Earned It"

Samuel L. Jackson has over 200 acting credits to his name, but throughout his long career, he only ever received one Academy Award nomination. The star received a nod for Best Actor in a Supporting back in 1995 for his role in Pulp Fiction, but many would argue he should have been nominated for other projects, too. Last year, Jackson finally got the gold when he was awarded an honorary Academy Award at the Governors Awards, which was presented to him by Denzel Washington. Jackson recently spoke with Vulture and addressed his Oscar win.

"Didn't feel honorary, just felt like I was getting an Oscar," Jackson shared. "I earned it. I worked for it. I can possibly name four other instances where I could have won or should have won or should have been nominated, but I'm fine with it. It's mine. I got it. My name's on it."

You can watch Jackson's speech below:

What Is Samuel L. Jackson's Next Marvel Project?

Currently, you can catch Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion on Disney+. The Marvel series is currently five episodes deep with the finale coming on July 26th. The actor is also expected to appear in The Marvels, which is hitting theaters on November 10th. The film was helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta and will see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers teaming up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan as well as Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. In a recent interview with Variety, Jackson made sure to say the "incel dudes" won't stop Larson from continuing to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"She's not going to let any of that stuff destroy her," the Secret Invasion star told the trade. "These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she's a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she's genuinely that."

"She's made a distinct transformation that I don't think a lot of people would be willing to do and it's a huge commitment to do stuff like that," Jackson said of Larson during a Captain Marvel set visit. "When I was doing Tarzan with Alexander [Skarsgard], wow, he would come to work at like 4:00 AM in the morning and go workout. And then he would eat. And then he would do his cardio. And then we would start to shoot. And every time they said cut, somebody was putting a weight in his hand. He was doing curls and he was doing pushups. Brie's sort of like that. At this point in her development that she can actually do all that stuff. I mean, it's kind of crazy."

