Everything Everywhere All at Once Directors' Next Movie Gets Release Date
Daniels are set to release their next movie in 2026.
After pulling off one of the most dominant performances at the Academy Awards in years, the directors behind Everything Everywhere All at Once are preparing for their next movie. Filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as simply Daniels, have set up their next project at Universal, and the studio has officially set a date for its release.
On Thursday, Universal added "Untitled Event Film Directed by Daniels" to its release calendar, set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026. The studio offered no other details about the movie. The title, genre, and cast are completely unknown at this time.
Everything Everywhere All at Once was released by A24 in 2022 and quickly became one of the biggest stories of the year. The multiversal adventure won seven Academy Awards — including Best Picture — and was the first indie film in years to make more than $100 million at the box office. Before that, Daniels directed the oddball dramedy Swiss Army Man, which featured Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as a farting corpse.
Everything Everywhere All on Netflix
Last year's Best Picture winner has bounced around to a couple of different streaming services, but it recently made its way to the most popular streamer in the country. Everything Everywhere All at Once made its Netflix debut last Friday, giving the film its biggest streaming audience yet.
Just one week after Everything Everywhere's arrival, Netflix is preparing to add a whole slew of new movies to its lineup, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about. March 1st will actually see dozens of different movies and shows join Netflix's roster. You can check out the full list of that day's new additions below!
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM