Everything Everywhere All At Once Co-Director Defends Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Gig

The Star Wars galaxy got a major update on Monday, with the news that the Oscar-winning directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels, will be helming an episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The news surprised fans of the beloved directors, especially after they recently won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for their 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In a post on his Instagram story, Kwan confirmed that he and Scheinert did direct one episode of Skeleton Crew's first season, and explained the creative experience of working on the project.

"Don't worry. We aren't working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode," Kwan wrote. "Jon Watts approached us to do an episode awhile ago. (Before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, we love Star Wars, we love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes. We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew and I'm excited for you all to see it. Our next film will be an original daniels project so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it)."

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration last year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

Will Skeleton Crew characters appear on The Mandalorian?

Despite fan theories suggesting that it has already happened, reports from earlier this year indicate that the characters from Skeleton Crew will not appear in the ongoing third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Still, these shows — as well as the Star Wars: Ahsoka — could ultimately have a domino effect leading towards some sort of crossover event.

"To have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure," Favreau shared of Skeleton Crew during a conversation for Entertainment Weekly. "The puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that's being expanded upon. And now I get to write the next season of Mandalorian with all these new characters and new locations and new creatures ... There's this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing."

