Danny Boyle Breaks Silence on ‘Bond 25’ Exit, Calls It “A Great Shame”

As an Academy Award-winning director, Danny Boyle is more than capable of telling an entertaining story on the silver screen. But for some reason, he couldn’t stay on 007’s latest adventure, commonly referred to as Bond 25.

Boyle was excited to work with Daniel Craig in what could be his last appearance as James Bond, but unfortunately departed the production alongside screenwriting collaborator John Hodge. The director opened up about his exit during a recent interview with Empire Magazine.

“What John [Hodge] and I were doing, I thought, was really good,” said Boyle. “It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good.”

Despite leaving the project, Boyle said he does not hold it against new director Cary Fukunaga.

“We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us,” Boyle explained. “So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes… It is just a great shame.”

The Bond 25 project has undergone many changes over the years, including multiple changes behind the scenes and rumors of Craig’s departure. But with Fukunaga’s contributions, it seems like the project might have finally stabilized.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” said Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in a statement about Fukunaga.

The director also spoke out about joining the film, praising the talents of the film’s star.

“The guy is a genius actor and a legend,” Fukunaga previously told Entertainment Tonight. “So I’m just super honored and excited.”

The as-of-yet untitled James Bond movie is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 14, 2020.

