Bram Stoker’s Dracula Is Getting A Prequel That Finally Explains An Iconic Part of Vampire Horror Lore

Audiences have seen several interpretations of the classic Universal Monsters, including The Mummy, The Wolf Man, Invisible Man, and more. The most iconic of all of them though is Dracula, but despite his all-time classic status as a character, it’s been a rough go of it at the box office as of late. Now Bram Stoker’s Dracula is getting a new prequel, and this iteration will not only look to finally explain an iconic part of Vampire lore, but also move the story forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest project in the world of Dracula is The Brides, which will be based on the hit novel of the same name from author Charlotte Cross (via Bloody Disgusting). As its name implies, The Brides tells the story of the three women who would end up becoming Dracula’s brides, as well as the fourth woman who managed to escape. The other intriguing note here is that the film will be both a prequel and a sequel to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The Brides Will Finally Explore A Mysterious Part of Dracula’s History

While there have been multiple versions of Dracula on the big screen, one of the elements that hasn’t been explored as much is the story of Dracula’s three brides. The three brides were featured in the original story, though they weren’t actually called the brides; instead being referred to as the sisters throughout the original novel.

All three would show up at various points within the castle and outside during a memorable scene that involved Van Helsing, and they actually almost defeat Van Helsing, but he is saved by a Soul Wail from Mina. That allows him to break their enchantment and go through the lengthy process of killing each one.

There’s still so much about their lives before they were vampires and even before the novel begins that is unknown, and that provides a large canvas for a compelling story. Then you add in the fourth bride who managed to escape, and the story gets even better.

Not only does it extend the central mystery even further, but the dynamics with the other brides and Dracula himself also become all the more interesting, and it pushes this far past the “just another Dracula movie’ category.

The Brides is set to land in theaters on July 7th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!