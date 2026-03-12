Every Movie in a Cult-Favorite Horror Franchise Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

If you’re looking for a scare, there’s no better place to go than HBO Max’s streaming library. The streamer has curated an impressively deep catalog of horror that consistently delivers some of the best in the genre, including titles from some of the biggest franchises, like The Conjuring Universe and Halloween. HBO Max subscribers can now also stream every movie in one of the most iconic horror franchises ever after they started streaming this March.

HBO Max subscribers can now stream every Final Destination movie, the iconic franchise where the main antagonist is death itself. On March 1st, Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3, The Final Destination (2009), and Final Destination 5, joined the franchise’s most recent installment, Final Destination Bloodlines, making all six movies available in one place. The franchise was originally conceived as a spec script for The X-Files titled “Flight 180,” written by Jeffrey Reddick, and later adapted into a feature film by X-Files writers Glen Morgan and James Wong in 2000. The franchise centers around the central idea that death is an inevitable, invisible force that cannot be cheated, resulting in some elaborate, gory accidents for those who initially cheated their fate.

The Final Destination Franchise Keeps Proving That It’s One of the Most Enduring Horror Film Series

When Final Destination hit theaters in 2000, nobody could have predicted just how influential and enduring it would be. Unlike other horror franchises with a physical killer, the film revolutionized the genre with an invisible, inescapable force in Death itself. The unseen, omnipotent, and malevolent force that orchestrates elaborate accidents set the stage for a suspense-driven formula that captivated audiences, resulted in a $112 million box office haul against a $23 million budget, and ultimately launched one of the most iconic horror franchises to date that has landed an entry in every decade since the original’s release.

Although the quality and reception to the Final Destination movies have ebbed and flowed – the 28% critic rating low on Rotten Tomatoes of The Final Destination is a far cry from the franchise’s 92% success with Final Destination Bloodlines – the movies remain some of the most entertaining in the genre. The elaborate, Rube Goldberg-style chain reactions that result in some of the most memorable deaths in horror have managed to transform safe, everyday scenarios like riding an escalator, using a tanning bed, or simply driving behind a logging truck into real-life terrors. The franchise’s anthology-style approach has allowed it to feel fresh while maintaining a consistent, dark tone and formula. And since Death never rests, neither does the Final Destination franchise, with a seventh film already confirmed to be in the works.

Other Horror Movies Now on HBO Max

March is a great month for horror on HBO Max. In addition to the Final Destination films, the streamer also added all three Blair Witch movies, Happy Death Day, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Men (2022), and even the classic The Bride of Frankenstein to its library on March 1st alongside dozens of other can’t-miss movies.

