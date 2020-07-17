Danny Trejo Has Some Bad News for Fans Waiting for Machete Kills in Space

✖

It's been 10 years since the first Machete movie hit theatres and nearly seven since its sequel, Machete Kills, was released. The second movie teased a follow-up, Machete Kills in Space, and fans have been eager to see the next installment in Robert Rodriguez' film series. Last year, franchise star Danny Trejo said he'd be willing to write and direct the movie himself. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, the actor repeated those sentiments about penning the script after giving an unfortunate update about the movie.

“Wow. That’s unreal,” Trejo said when reminded of the movie’s upcoming anniversary. “Machete, Machete Kills, if Robert would ever get off his ass, he’d write Machete Kills in Space! I might write it (laughs).” He added, “You know I haven’t spoken to Robert in a while. He’s been really busy and I’ve been busy. Maybe I’ll call him, see what’s up. But I haven’t talked to Robert for a while. He kind of dumped me I think… I got too big (laughs). He’s great. But he’s busy, he’s got six kids. That will keep you busy. His kids are wonderful too.”

When asked about the first Machete film, Trejo shared some of his most memorable moments.

“Come on, I kissed Jessica Alba. So that’s one of the highlights. Then man, I got to work with Michelle Rodriguez who is just a kiss from God’s lips. She’s an amazing lady. She was just so cool, so much fun to work with. We just had a blast on that set – it was crazy. I got to kill Steven Seagal! I was the only actor to ever kill Steven Seagal. Then on the second one, I got to work with Lady Gaga and Amber Heard. It was amazing, all the people that we worked with were amazing.”

Here's what Trejo said last year about possibly directing the threequel himself:

“I would direct that, Machete Kills in Space," he shared. "If I could do a movie, I would direct Machete. I mean, it would just be so much fun I would add a director, but I'd be in it, you know what I mean? I've just got some great ideas for it,” he added. “I'm putting it together. I'm writing the script.”

Machete and Machete Kills are currently available to rent or buy online.

