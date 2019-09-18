Danny Trejo Really Wants to Do Machete Kills in Space, Says He Might Direct

Danny Trejo is an iconic actor who has many, many projects under his belt. The actor’s most recent film is Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell, which is in theaters for three days only this week. Trejo is known for many things, but it’s his work with director Robert Rodriguez that he’s best known for. From From Dusk till Dawn to Sky Kids, the two men have worked together many times over the years. However, it was Spy Kids where the actor first played Machete. He may have started as a character in a kids film, but during Rodgriqeuz’s Grindhouse trailer back in 2006, it was clear that Machete was meant for bigger things. Machete finally got hit own standalone film in 2010 with a sequel, Machete Kills, in 2013. The film teased a follow-up, Machete Kills in Space, and according to a recent interview with SyFy Wire, Trejo is eager to make it happen.

“Yeah, you know what, everybody in the world wants that,” he said of the Machete follow-up. “I keep telling Robert, and you know, it’s all bogged down in bulls**t, so I might do it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah,” he clarified. “I might just produce it and do it, if he don’t get off his buns! Everybody wants this, I mean, everybody in the world. I’ve been asked that all over the world. ‘Hey, are you going to do Machete in Space?’”

The interviewer goes on to ask why Rodriguez hasn’t made the film happen yet.

“Who knows. It was the biggest thing in the world for a while. I mean, you got endless movies doing number six, number seven, number eight. And Machete had a great story to it, you know what I mean? I might try to figure out how to do that myself.”

“I would direct that, Machete Kills in Space,” he shared. “If I could do a movie, I would direct Machete. I mean, it would just be so much fun I would add a director, but I’d be in it, you know what I mean? I’ve just got some great ideas for it,” he added. “I’m putting it together. I’m writing the script.”

Would you like to see Trejo tackle Machete Kills in Space? Tell us in the comments!

3 From Hell is playing tonight only in select theaters. Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com/3FromHell.