Get the Entire Batman Dark Knight Trilogy in 4K Blu-ray For Only $50

If you’re looking to build up your 4K Blu-ray library, Amazon’s 4K value promotion is a pretty fantastic place to start. It offers three titles for $49.99, and the selection of eligible movies is pretty stellar. That having been said, Christopher Nolan’s entire Dark Knight Trilogy is up for grabs in the sale during the month of April.

That’s a no-brainer 4K upgrade if you ask us – especially when you consider that the recently released Dark Knight Trilogy box set is currently $20 more expensive than buying the movies individually with this deal. You can find Batman Begins here, The Dark Knight here, and The Dark Knight Rises here. All you need to do is add them to your cart – the discount will be applied at checkout. But that’s not all!

The Christopher Nolan 4K Collection was released alongside the Dark Knight Trilogy box set late last year, and can currently be ordered for $154.99. However, with the Amazon 4K value promotion you can get 5 out of the 7 movies available in the box set at a discount. Interstellar is available here and Inception is available here – though you’ll need to pick a random third title. As noted earlier, that shouldn’t be difficult since the lineup is great. Look for Harry Potter, John Wick, DC films, Marvel films, and more.

The other two films in the Christopher Nolan 4K Collection that are not available individually as part of the 4K value promotion are Dunkirk and The Prestige. Dunkirk can be had separately for $19.99 on sale. Unfortunately The Prestige throws a wrench in things at $29.99. So, if you simply must have the entire Christopher Nolan collection in 4K it’s better to just go with the box set.

