David Harbour Wants Winter Guard In The MCU (Exclusive)

Black Widow is finally hitting theaters and Disney+, and with the arrival of the long-awaited film, the MCU will expand once again with new characters and backstories. That includes the introduction of David Harbour's Red Guardian, but it also will set the foundation for a powerful superteam known as the Winter Guard. In the comics, the Winter Guard are Russia's answer to the Avengers, and the two teams have locked up on occasion when the Avengers end up in the Guard's territory. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Harbour says he would love to get the Winter Guard in the MCU and see the Avengers through that prism.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know a lot about those guys, the Sputnik, Crimson Dynamo, and Ursa. And, I think that if you watch the movie closely, I think you can find some stuff in there," Harbour said. "Yeah. I like this mirrored universe that these guys set up because we've seen The Avengers and what they can do and what they... And there's almost direct parallels in this Winter Guard to each of those characters, like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and I would like to see what a mirrored universe in that way would look like and how that would function as a larger phase."

Red Guardian was missing during the whole Thanos invasion thing, but Black Widow opens up all sorts of avenues to explore his time in the suit before that all happened.

"Yeah, I mean, the fun thing about this entire thing is that we go back and we build out this structure for something new," Harbour said. "There's all this new content with a lot of the information in the movie that moves forward with these other projects in terms of a new phase. And also you get to introduce these new characters, but Cate Shortland and I had all kinds of speculations about where Red Guardian ends up with this and what happens to him. There's a lot of fun ideas that we had, but I haven't gone directly to the source. I haven't asked [Kevin] Feige himself. I'll do that later."

You can find the official description for Black Widow below.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige."

Black Widow hits theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th