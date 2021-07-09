Black Widow: David Harbour on Red Guardian During Thanos Battles (Exclusive)

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of content to look forward to ranging from this week's release of Black Widow to the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. With the addition of so many new heroes, many Marvel fans have wondered where some of these extremely powerful people were during Thanos' attacks in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Black Widow's David Harbour, who is playing Red Guardian, Russia's equivalent to Captain America, and asked if the actor knows what his character was up to during the Thanos invasion.

"Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, I asked those questions. I mean, no. Yeah, I mean, the fun thing about this entire thing is that we go back and we build out this structure for something new. There's all this new content with a lot of the information in the movie that moves forward with these other projects in terms of a new phase. And also you get to introduce these new characters, but Cate Shortland and I had all kinds of speculations about where Red Guardian ends up with this and what happens to him. There's a lot of fun ideas that we had, but I haven't gone directly to the source. I haven't asked [Kevin] Feige himself. I'll do that later," Harbour shared.

When ComicBook.com's Davis joked, "I think they just had to keep him out because Thanos would have been shaking," and Harbour replied, "It wouldn't have been fair. It wouldn't have been fair to have such a specimen in that fight."

During a recent press conference, Harbour said he'd like to see a showdown between Cap and Red Guardian.

"What’s funny about Alexei, you have this 25-year gap we don’t know about [in the movie]. We see him in Ohio and in the prison. And even before the prison, there was a time when he was the Red Guardian, he must have put the suit back on. There is this period of time where he has all these stories about his life. It’s questionable whether or not they’re real," Harbour shared.

He added, "I do think the classic Cold War thing is a really fun and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they came up like nuclear warheads like in an arms race together. I think it’s a great concept that could be explored further." Harbour joked, "Is Kevin Feige in the room, did he hear?"

Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th