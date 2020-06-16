The Suicide Squad Director and Cast Confirmed for DC Fandome

✖

The DC Fandome event was officially confirmed on Tuesday, teeing up a virtual celebration of DC Comics movies, TV shows, comics, and games. The event has already received a pretty warm response from fans, who are excited to see news and updates come about in a year without most of the major pop culture conventions. While the event isn't until late August, a number of DC-inspired properties have been confirmed for the event -- including the upcoming The Suicide Squad. On Tuesday, the film's writer and director, James Gunn, took to Twitter to confirm that he and the film's cast will be involved with Fandome, and that they're "planning so much fun stuff".

I can’t wait for this. The cast and I will be there and we’re planning so much fun stuff. #TheSuicideSquad #DC #DCComics #DCFanDome More info at https://t.co/Xsyrrpv5lO pic.twitter.com/dUEw7BtxVe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 16, 2020

With The Suicide Squad still scheduled to be released next August, many had speculated that the first teaser trailer or official look at the film would be coming during July's San Diego Comic-Con. Now that that event is canceled, it certainly seems like Fandome could be a good opportunity for those elements to debut.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Fandome will be an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

