Who Is the New Superman? DC Fans Speculate on Henry Cavill's Replacement

Henry Cavill's era as the Man of Steel has come to an end. It was only a month ago that the post-credits scene of Black Adam reintroduced Henry Cavill's Superman, standing face-to-face with Dwayne Johnson. Following that, Cavill released a statement saying he was back on board for Man of Steel 2, while Johnson teased a Black Adam vs. Superman project. All of that wish fulfillment appears to have been flushed down the drain when Warner Bros. Discovery named James Gunn and Peter Safran co-CEOs of DC Studios. The duo plans on sitting down with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in the coming weeks, but one of the first dominoes to fall has already been revealed.

James Gunn announced on Twitter that he's met with Henry Cavill to deliver the somber news that WB will be rebooting Superman, meaning Cavill will no longer play the Man of Steel. However, there are talks that Cavill could play a different DC character down the line.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Henry Cavill wrote in a statement on Instagram. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Who Will Replace Henry Cavill as Superman?

Of course, fans have already begun to speculate on who could step up to replace Henry Cavill as Superman. There's a large contingent that just wants Cavill to remain in the role, while other fans toss out some interesting possibilities.

make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.