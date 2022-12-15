Henry Cavill Might Return to DC as Different Character

Wednesday brought some major news for DC fans when James Gunn took to social media to reveal that his and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's slate of projects is complete and that while it will include Superman it will be a movie that focuses on a younger version of the character — meaning that Henry Cavill is no longer returning to the role. However, while Cavill's time as Superman has come to a close, he may not be done with DC just yet. Gunn also noted on Twitter that he and Safran have met with the actor and "talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn wrote. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

As for where in the DC universe Cavill could fit, a lot of that would depend on what Gunn and Safran's slate includes, which is something that fans should be hearing more about sometime early in the new year. For Cavill's part, the actor has released his own statement about this change of plans, telling fans that while he is sad, he is glad he had the time he did as Superman and is excited for the character's future.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years.... we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

