Damian Wayne is in the house this holiday season — and he's home alone. Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday revealed the release date and first look at DC's Merry Little Batman, a new animated holiday movie putting a superhero twist on seminal Christmas classic Home Alone. After Amazon acquired the rights to the Warner Bros. Animation family action-comedy from Warner Bros. Discovery's Max (formerly HBO Max), Merry Little Batman will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning December 8th in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. See the just-revealed first-look poster below.

"When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve," reads the official synopsis, "he must transform into 'Little Batman' in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays."

(Photo: DC / Amazon Prime Video)

Merry Little Batman stars Yonas Kibreab (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Damian and features the voices of Luke Wilson (DC's Stargirl), James Cromwell (Big Hero 6: The Series), and David Hornsby (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). Voice recording and writing concluded prior to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and the since-ended writers' strike.

Mike Roth (Regular Show) directs from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth also serves as executive producer alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

Last summer, after WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery, Merry Little Batman was among six animated projects cancelled at HBO Max. As part of CEO David Zaslav's cost-cutting measures, WBD axed HBO Max and Cartoon Network's Batman: Caped Crusader, Bat-Family, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie.



Amazon acquired the three animated Batman projects in April. Merry Little Batman will be the first to arrive on Prime Video, followed by the spin-off series Bat-Family, which follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne — who has taken on the mantle of Little Batman — alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family.

Batman: Caped Crusader, from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves, is standalone and boasts "sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences, all set in a visually striking world." Prime Video confirmed a two-season order of the hotly-anticipated animated series first announced for HBO Max back in 2021.

"Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. "Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

DC's Merry Little Batman premieres December 8th on Amazon Prime Video.