Prime Video Announces Merry Little Batman & Bat-Family DC Animated Projects

Merry Little Batman & Bat-Family are now headed for Amazon Prime Video. Deadline reports that the streamer has acquired the rights to both projects. DC Entertainment has made it plain that they were exploring all avenues for these animated films and series. Prime Video already acquired Batman: Caped Crusader from Bruce Timm and company. However, Merry Little Batman is a lighter take on the Dark Knight. It follows a younger version of Damian Wayne who has adventures alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve. Naturally, he dubs himself Little Batman to protect his home of Gotham from various supervillains trying to ruin the holidays.

In Bat-Family, the adventures of the young hero continue with his entire ensemble along for the ride. Undoubtably, it's nice to see Batman's entire extended family getting a chance to shine after so many years of content centered just around Bruce Wayne. So, there's definitely something for viewers young and old on Amazon Prime Video. Warner Bros. Animation handles both series and it's based on DC, Merry Little Batman. Regular Show's Mike Roth handles direction on a screenplay by Morgan Evans of Teen Titans Go! fame.

Batman fans, rejoice! All new animated projects from Warner Bros. Animation are on the way. pic.twitter.com/NNJ0HzdDO2 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 26, 2023

"Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios said in a statement. "Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

What Happened With Batman: Caped Crusader?

You can catch Bruce Timm's long-awaited series on Prime Video as well. We don't have a release date yet. But, people definitely have this one filed away for when a trailer materializes. For now, the anticipation is building for an absolute visual knockout. "We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Matt Reeves said in a statement earlier this year. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

