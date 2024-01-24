DC Multiverse The Dark Knight Skydive Batman Figure Pre-Orders Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is set to launch yet another DC Multiverse Batman figure, which is no surprise, though this one is definitely more exciting that most,. The 7-inch scale Batman figure in question is based on the skydive scene from The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale, and you'll be able to pick one up for your collection starting today, January 24 at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon.

Based on the official teaser images above, we expect that the figure will include a launcher for the sticky charges used in the scene along with the backpack that deployed the wings he used to fly after jumping off the building in Hong Kong.

Note that the Christian Bale Batman figure follows hot on the heels of a DC Multiverse figure based on Ben Affleck's Batman from the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That figure quickly sold out here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon, but McFarlane notes that it will return when it starts hitting stores in March. Also keep in mind that the Catwoman & Batpod Gold Label 2pk from The Dark Knight Rises will launch in the McFarlane Toys store as an exclusive today starting at 12pm ET.

McFarlane Toys also recently launched a wave of DC Direct The New Batman Adventures 6-inch scale action figures, which follows a Batman: The Adventures Continue wave that they launched in 2022. The New Batman Adventures, which ran from 1997 to 1999, served as a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series, and consisted of 24 episodes. It's not to be confused with The New Adventures of Batman, which was an animated series that ran briefly in 1977 and recently got a collection of retro figures from McFarlane.

The New Batman Adventures lineup includes figures of Batgirl,Two-Face plus a Killer Croc and Baby Doll 2-pack. Each figure will include multiple accessories and a reproduction animation cel. Pre-orders are currently here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.