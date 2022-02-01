Batman Animated Series DC Direct Figures Continue With Pre-Orders From McFarlane Toys

DC Direct, the DC Comics collectibles arm of WarnerMedia, shut down operations in 2020. However, McFarlane Toys has made good on their promise to pick up the slack and distribute products that were currently in production at the time of the shutdown. This includes a trio of new Batman figures done in the iconic Bruce Timm art style of the animated series.

Specifically, these figures are inspired by the Batman: The Adventures Continue comic book series that’s set in the world of the DC Animated Universe. The series incorporates new characters into the classic animated storyline – like The Batman Who Laughs. A breakdown of the new figures in the line can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman: The Adventures Continue The Batman Who Laughs Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes alternate hands, mace, and chain Batarang

($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes alternate hands, mace, and chain Batarang Batman: The Adventures Continue Catwoman Version 2 Cell Shaded Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes an unmasked Selina Kyle head, alternate hands, and a whip

($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes an unmasked Selina Kyle head, alternate hands, and a whip Batman: The Adventures Continue Batman Version 2 Cell Shaded Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes alternate hands, a Batarang, and grapnel launcher

On a related note, McFarlane Toys has been all over the place lately, releasing wave after wave of figures in their DC Multiverse lineup. You can keep up with the latest figures right here. Some recent headlines include: