McFarlane Toys Launches The New Adventures of Batman Retro Figures
McFarlane Toys' latest DC figures are inspired by a 1977 Batman cartoon series starring Adam West and Burt Ward.
The New Adventures of Batman animated series aired on Saturday mornings for only four months in 1977, but here we are, 46 years later, introducing a wave of McFarlane Toys DC Retro figures inspired by the show. This might have something to do with the fact that the series brought Adam West back as Batman and Burt Ward back as Robin in a crime-fighting team that also included Batgirl. As awesome as that sounds, the series couldn't compete with Hanna-Barbera's Super Friends, so it was short-lived.
A breakdown of the 6-Inch scale action figures in McFarlane Toys' The New Adventures of Batman wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that each figure is priced at $17.99, comes packaged in a retro-style blister pack, and includes an accessory or two (most notably Commissioner Gordon with Bat-Mite). Also keep in mind that US shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout.
DC Retro Batman The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure: Includes Batarang and Bat-radio accessories.
DC Retro Robin The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure: Includes Batarang and Bat-radio accessories.
DC Retro Batgirl The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure: Includes Batarang and Bat-cuffs accessories.
DC Retro The Joker The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure: Includes a newspaper accessory.
DC Retro The Riddler The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure: Includes a question mark cane accessory.
DC Retro Commissioner Gordon The New Adventures of Batman Action Figure: Includes a Bat-Mite accessory.
DC Retro The New Adventures of Batman 6-Inch Scale Action Figure Case of 6: Includes 1 of each figure.
While you're at it, you might want grab another retro release from McFarlane Toys. The DC Multiverse 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2-pack. After numerous sell outs, it is also currently in stock here on Amazon as an exclusive for $74.99.
The Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton was an Amazon exclusive that includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.