McFarlane Toys Launches The New Adventures of Batman Retro Figures

The New Adventures of Batman animated series aired on Saturday mornings for only four months in 1977, but here we are, 46 years later, introducing a wave of McFarlane Toys DC Retro figures inspired by the show. This might have something to do with the fact that the series brought Adam West back as Batman and Burt Ward back as Robin in a crime-fighting team that also included Batgirl. As awesome as that sounds, the series couldn't compete with Hanna-Barbera's Super Friends, so it was short-lived.

A breakdown of the 6-Inch scale action figures in McFarlane Toys' The New Adventures of Batman wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that each figure is priced at $17.99, comes packaged in a retro-style blister pack, and includes an accessory or two (most notably Commissioner Gordon with Bat-Mite). Also keep in mind that US shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout.

The Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton was an Amazon exclusive that includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.