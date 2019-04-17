Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Says Deadpool Is Working, So Why Change It

The introduction of Deadpool forever changed the world of superhero cinema. Not only did it cement the fact comic book properties could be flawlessly adapted to the silver screen, but it also unveiled just how far these movies can push the boundaries before destroying their chances at a reasonable box office. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were large box office hauls for Fox and now that the character’s live-action rights are owned by Disney, fans should be able to expect the norm when it comes to future movies featuring the character.

In an in-depth profile piece by Variety, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige admitted that the Deadpool franchise is far from broken, hinting he and the decision makers at the House of Mouse plan to introduce the Merc with a Mouth in his bloody, foul-mouthed iteration.

“When we were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” Feige told Variety. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

Feige’s comments echo the sentiment previously levied by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who revealed the movie studio would pursue R-rated properties if the studio’s marketing team was adequately able to market the film’s much more adult tones. Both Deadpool movies grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide, with the first film making just over half of that. In the grand scheme of things, both Deadpool films would rank in the top half of the MCU, ahead of fan-favorite properties like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange.

Upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

