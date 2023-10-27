Deadpool 3 Confirmed to Be Very Much a Part of the MCU

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is letting Marvel fans know they can relax about at least one big question looming over the film: it is very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Levy was talking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when they got into the subject of whether or not the mountain of wild rumors about Deadpool 3 had any truth to them. That includes the longstanding assumption that the film's story is about Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine making an interdimensional run from the Fox X-Men Movie Universe into the MCU.

That kind of journey has massive implications for the MCU, and the inevitable road to rebooting the entire X-Men franchise under the Marvel Studios banner. Of course, Levy won't give away any big spoilers, other than the fact that the film is going to be very much a chapter of the MCU Multiverse Saga:

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

It's hard to read too far into what Levy is or isn't implying there, but it at least seems like a possibility that Deadpool 3 could be more pivotal to the Marvel Multiverse Saga than we think. The loss of the Fox X-Men movie universe could be one of the biggest incursion events that leads to Avengers: Secret Wars. Many Marvel fans speculate that the surviving characters of the X-Men Movie Universe could become some of the biggest and most dangerous opponents of the MCU Avengers when they are all inevitably thrown together in the amalgamated remains of the multiverse, where Kang reigns.

That all said, Shawn Levy makes it clear that even with all those massive developments possibly on the horizon, the goal for the Deadpool 3 creative team is just making a really, really, good Deadpool movie:

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy said. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Deadpool 3 is still waiting on the Actors' Strike to end to finish production. It does not yet have a release date.