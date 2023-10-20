ComicBook Nation: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review, Loki Episode 3 Breakdown & Deadpool 3 Delayed

ComicBook Nation podcast crew discusses Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the delay of Deadpool 3, Loki's Victor Timely episode, Gen V Season 2, Killers of the Flower Moon and more!

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the highly-anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game, and recap the big twists of Loki Episode 3. We also discuss what Deadpool 3's delay means, Rick and Morty Season 7's new voice actors, Netflix's Fall of the House of Usher, the latest ep of Gen V, and some exciting new events in comics and tabletop gaming!

Spider-Man 2 Review

(Photo: Producer Pete)

In his 4.5 (out of 5) star review of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, ComicBook Gaming expert Cade Onder said the following:

Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 captures the essence of the character on a micro and macro level. We get big, epic set pieces infused with personal stakes, spectacular combat, the amazing web-swinging that every kid dreams of, and a story that tests Miles Morales and Peter Parker on both physical and mental levels. While it isn't without its flaws, Spider-Man 2 is a sensational follow-up to the previous games and yet another winner for PlayStation players.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!