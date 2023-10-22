Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Credits Stranger Things Creators For Teaching Him Not To Compromise

Shawn Levy is best known for helming Night at the Museum, Free Guy, and many episodes of Stranger Things, and most fans are especially excited for his next feature film: Deadpool 3. However, the Marvel movie's production is currently on hold due to the SAG strike, and it was just announced that the release date has been delayed. While it might be another year before moviegoers get their eyes on the highly-anticipated threequel, Levy does have a new limited series dropping on Netflix next month. While chatting with Variety about All the Light We Cannot See, Levy revealed it was Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who helped him stand up for himself creatively.

Levy explained it was the Duffer Brothers who taught him to "hold firm, even if it creates uncomfortable moments." Levy explained, "When I was a younger director, I was very quick to compromise for the sake of harmony."

What Is All the Light We Cannot See About?

You can read the full description of All the Light We Cannot here: "Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope." The limited series stars Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Hugh Laurie, and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti.

"Mark brings so much organic warmth and love and soul," Levy told Variety about casting Ruffalo. Levy, who has four daughters, "knew that my adaptation would be also very much a father-daughter story, so the casting of the father was everything for me – and Mark's a great father." He added, "I don't know how to do my job in an unemotional way ... This story really tapped into deep feelings."

All the Light You Cannot See debuts on Netflix on November 2nd.

How Will Stranger Things End?

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024.