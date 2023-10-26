Deadpool 3 Has A "F–kload More" Heart Than You Think According to Director

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy isn't mincing words about how much actual heart and emotion there is in the film.

Marvel fans are expecting Deadpool 3 to have loads of violence and raunch humor – but how about a "F--kload" of heart? Well, if that sounds odd to you then you may need to start re-aligning your perceptions because according to Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, heart is what this film will be built on.

Levy appeared on one of the latest episodes of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he was unabashed in his assertion that – contrary to popular belief – Deadpool 3 has as much heart and emotion as his other films (Free Guy, The Adam Project, Real Steel):

"I'm gonna say this: f**kload more than you think," Levy told host Josh Horowitz matter-of-factly. "I'm so wary... but one thing Ryan and I were very really united in was wanting to make Deadpool 3 very much consistent and continuous with the franchise DNA, but to see where we could evolve in this third movie."

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Levy went on to explain that the "evolution" of the Deadpool movie franchise was a challenge easy to meet – once they settled on one key detail of the story:

"Once we knew it was a Wolverine/Deadpool movie, my god! What a gift to any storyteller," Levy exclaimed. "Because not only do you have two icon actors playing their most iconic roles, but you have two characters whose dynamic is already famously fraught. And anytime you're dealing with characters who start from a place of deep dislike and conflict and difference from each other... the mouth [Deadpool], and the like surly laconic man of few words [Wolverine], what a great formula for storytelling. And ultimately the movie does have much more character, depth, and heart than I think anyone is expecting."

How Does Deadpool 3 Connect to the MCU?

Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool bumping heads and ultimately joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine, to embark on a wild trip into the Marvel Multiverse. While exact details are secret, Deadpool 3, is expected to have two very important developments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Serving as a formal ending to the Fox X-Men Movie Universe – possibly by killing off the entire reality in some kind of incursion. Import select characters (like Deadpool) from the Fox X-Men Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the end of Deadpool 3.

Who Is In the Cast of Deadpool 3?

(Photo: Marvel)

Deadpool 3 will bring back franchise actors Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter).

There is currently no release date for Deadpool 3.