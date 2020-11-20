Deadpool 3: Creator Rob Liefeld Says It’ll Be a “Bit of a Wait” for Third Movie at Marvel Studios

✖

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is "super excited" for the Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 moving forward with new writers at Marvel Studios, but maintains it will be a "bit of a wait" until the threequel comes together under producer Kevin Feige. The comic book creator behind Deadpool and X-Force told ComicBook.com in May that Disney-owned Marvel is "the reason [Deadpool 3] isn't happening," explaining it "didn't fit" into Feige's master plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That same month, Liefeld said Feige and Marvel have "zero" plans for more Deadpool, telling Inverse the film franchise has "set sail" and that he "can't be excited" about a movie he estimates won't release until 2024.

"Super Excited for Deadpool 3 but, consistent with what I've stated, still maintaining you should prepare for a bit of wait as it would be 2 years from start of filming in any perfect condition. With what we've all experienced could be even longer," Liefeld tweeted Friday, referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "High hopes, great movement!"

Super Excited for Deadpool 3 but, consistent with what I’ve stated, still maintaining you should prepare for a bit of wait as it would be 2 years from start of filming in any perfect condition. With what we’ve all experienced could be even longer. High hopes, great movement! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) November 20, 2020

On Friday, Deadline reported the studio hired writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin (Bob's Burgers, The Great North) to pen the sequel under returning star and producer Reynolds. The actor — also a creative force behind the formerly Fox-controlled franchise — is said to be working "hand in hand" with Feige on the next installment, which is believed to be R-rated like 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2.

One week after Liefeld claimed Feige's Marvel has a "goose egg" in terms of plans for another Deadpool movie — preferring instead to plot out Phase 4 of the MCU with a prequel, Black Widow, as well as likely franchise-starters Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — Liefeld added to his comments in an interview with io9, saying that "there is no movement" on a DP3.

"Regardless of whatever inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is put on a schedule, it's not taken seriously," he said in May. "And what people don't like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don't see Deadpool on it. [So] I don't see that it can arrive earlier than that."

Reynolds confirmed the third Deadpool was happening at Marvel Studios during a late December 2019 visit to Live With Kelly and Ryan, where he said "the whole team" is "working on it right now." The sequel is currently undated.