Deadpool 3's Dogpool Shares New Photo

Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds announced that Dogpool, a member of the Deadpool Corps, will appear in Deadpool 3 by sharing a photo of the pup on Instagram. Now, fans are getting a new look at the weirdly adorable pooch. On Wednesday, Dogpool's official Instagram shared a new photo of the dog relaxing in costume with her belly exposed and the caption "Just letting it al hang out". You can check it out for yourself below.

Who Is Dogpool?

In comics, Dogpool is a member of the Deadpool Corps. Hailing from Earth-103173, Dogpool — formerly Wilson — was used as an animal test subject for Mascara X for a mascara that continuously replenished after just one application. Unfortunately, Wilson was disfigured and ended up with the ability to heal from any wounds but his owners didn't realize this and threw him in a dumpster. Wilson ended up being rescued by a circus truck and soon became the circus' Death Defying Hound Deadpool until he was recruited for the Deadpool Corps by Deadpool of Earth-616.

The character has appeared in a number of issues of comics related to the Deadpool Corps, but of particular interest is the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe miniseries, a series that many fans theorize could be the story that Deadpool 3 will loosely adapt.

Deadpool 3's Release Date Has Been Delayed

earlier this month it was also announced that Deadpool 3 will now be released on July 26, 2024. The film was previously dated to be released on May 3, 2024, before reports indicated that the film would move so production could continue after the recently-wrapped SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy previously confirmed that the film was only half completed before the strike went into effect.

"I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3," Levy revealed. "Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."