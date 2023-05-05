Marvel's Thunderbolts, Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Start Filming Despite WGA Strike

The Writer's Guild of America strike has been going on for less than a week and many shows have already been affected by the work stoppage. Late night shows are over, Saturday Night Live is done, and even filming on a new Marvel series was disrupted. A new report reveals that Marvel Studios is perhaps gearing up for two of its big movies to begin filming very soon despite the ongoing strike, perhaps hoping things will get sorted out before that time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Marvel has pressed pause on their new Blade movie for the time being, they apparently intend to go full steam ahead on Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts.

The trade reports that despite projects that are currently filming doing so on shaky ground, that "Deadpool 3 is expected to go in front of cameras later this month" with Thunderbolts gearing up to shoot this June. Having shot the previous movies in Vancouver, Deadpool 3 will set up in London while Marvel's Thunderbolts will film in Atlanta, Georgia. THR goes on to say that "Thunderbolts is still on track," standing in contrast to the Blade movie which was paused entirely.

There is one big reason that Marvel Studios is still planning on both of these huge productions continuing with their filming start, they might be hoping the Writer's strike will be resolved by then. Previous WGA strikes have gone on for as long as 100 days, which would mean Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts would need to postpone their start dates if they wanted to really film the way Marvel shoots movies. Despite having scripts for their films, Marvel Studios notoriously rewrites the movies on the day countless times, with Reynolds' Deadpool movies also having their fair share of improv from the writer-producer-star.

Reynolds will be joined in the upcoming third Deadpool movie by none other than Hugh Jackman, reprising his role of Wolverine one more time. It's unclear what will be different about this version of the character, buy Reynolds himself has teased it's totally new for Jackman and will still preserve his 2017 movie Logan. Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Jake Schreier is attahced to direct the Thunderbolts movie which will feature Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldie, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.