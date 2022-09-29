Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Teases Road Trip Adventure for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has some ideas on what type of adventures Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman should take part in for Deadpool 3. The two actors will be appearing as the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine, respectively, for the third Deadpool movie, which will actually be the first produced by Marvel Studios. Reynolds made the announcement earlier this week in a video co-starring Jackman, where the Deadpool 3 release date was also revealed. It's too early in the development to know what the story of the movie may be, but Rob Liefeld envisions something similar to other popular team-ups in pop culture history.

ComicBook.com and Phase Zero's Brandon Davis spoke to Rob Liefeld to get his full reaction to the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman/Deadpool 3 news. During their 30-minute conversation, Liefeld was asked what he wanted to see from both Deadpool and Wolverine. The creator of Deadpool, Cable, and Domino started referencing popular team-ups like Bing Crosby/Bob Hope, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Lethal Weapon's Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

"Bing Crosby/Bob Hope, Road pictures. I feel like that's what we're getting," Liefeld told ComicBook.com. "Or maybe it's more like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Sundance Kid was more serious and Butch Cassidy was more of a conniver. And maybe it's more like Lethal Weapon, and it's Danny Glover and Mel Gibson. But somewhere between those models that I just gave you. Bing and Bob; Butch and Sundance; Newman/Redford; Hugh and Ryan. It's going to be a monster."

Liefeld then began to daydream on how Wolverine and Deadpool can start to compare who has the best healing factor.

"Wouldn't we just watch them drive across America? Wouldn't we just watch them walk through a mall? They both have a healing factor. I can see a healing factor one-off," he continued. "I can see a healing factor one-off where the two of them decapitate one another and regrow limbs. Or at the very least, Wolverine slices generous pieces of Deadpool off. You saw what they did today when they re-enacted the katanas. They're giving us the memes. I was thinking, 'How many times did they rehearse that? Did they get that in one take? Two takes?"

If you take a look back at Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed, a year-old tweet by the star shared that the initial plans for Deadpool 3 before the Disney/Fox merger were to set Deadpool and Wolverine on a roadtrip in a tone similar to Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon.

"It's critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference," Reynolds tweeted at the time. "In case that's not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real."

