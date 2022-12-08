Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Receives Special People's Choice Award

The 2022 People's Choice Awards bestowed a prestigious honor upon Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. All of Hollywood's A-list talent was on hand for Tuesday night's People Choice Awards, which included a Kenan & Kel reunion and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things winning its first People's Choice Award. Along with announcing the winners in highly-contested TV and movie categories, some special awards were also revealed for a select number of celebrities. Ryan Reynolds has an impressive acting resume, but playing the Marvel antihero Deadpool may be his most defining role. He can now add The People's Icon Award winner to his list of accolades.

Ryan Reynolds was honored with The People's Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry during his three-decade career. Previous winners feature Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, and most recently, Halle Berry, who was the last recipient. Ryan Reynolds was also nominated for The Comedy Movie Star of 2022 and The Male Movie Star of 2022 for his work in the Netflix original movie The Adam Project, which was also nominated for The Comedy Movie of 2022.

"In any endeavor—whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business—Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience," said Cassandra Tryon—SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

She added, "He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with The People's Icon award at this year's show."

Marvel's Big Night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

It was a pretty good night for Marvel movies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The Movie of 2022 category featured Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick. One could say Marvel had a slight advantage with two films, and multiple Marvel actors playing cast members in just about every film. In the end, the winner of Movie of 2022 was the Doctor Strange sequel, which helped open up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse, setting the stage for 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Chris Hemsworth was declared The Male Movie Star of 2022 for his portrayal of the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. As for The Female Movie Star of 2022, the People's Choice Award went to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen for her role as Scarlet Witch. It was a two-award night for Elizabeth Olsen, as she also took home The Action Movie Star of 2022 for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, beating Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Joey King (Bullet Train), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), and Zöe Kravitz (The Batman).

