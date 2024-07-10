Hugh Jackman Addresses Legacy of Playing Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman shared his thoughts about the legacy of Wolverine. The Official Marvel Podcast is back with a new episode featuring the X-Men actor. He revealed that he wasn’t a comic book fan from youth and really came to them after he got the role of Logan. Jackman says this ended up working out because he approached the material like many of his other roles and zeroed in on Wolverine’s humanity. When it comes to the early X-Men films, those hints of pain beneath the surface captivated audiences. Jackman and his co-stars are still beloved for their roles all these years later. (So much so that a lot of audiences are expecting a lot of them to pop-up in Deadpool & Wolverine!) Check out how the Logan actor approached the character down below!

“I don’t think I understood what it meant to the wider world,” Jackman reflected. “I wasn’t a big comic book fan, in particular, growing up. I had never heard of X-Men. In some ways, I’m really glad I didn’t know. Because, I really approached Logan as I would any other character. Yes, he had claws coming out of him, and yes he could heal himself, yeah he had crazy hair. But, for me, it’s just another character to embody with all the human-ness of him.”



“I said, as an actor, I work as much on the voice and the physicality of any part I play. On film, it’s your eyes, but every part of you that you use. Looking at these big beautiful images, I was like, ‘Look at the economy!’ They can sell an entire action sequence with 12 images,” he exclaimed. “It was about marginalized communities, minorities, and all of this stuff. Look how unique they were and where they stood and the animal side of him. So, I was playing with all of that. I was in a room working on it. All those poses and all the things I did was everything taken off the comic books.

Deadpool & Wolverine Reignited Jackman’s Love For The Character

Hugh Jackman pops his claws.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters in just a couple of weeks. But, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been on a worldwide press tour promoting the movie. During the stop in Shanghai, the Wolverine star had heaps of praise for what they’ve been willing to do with Logan’s character. The actor feels very fulfilled by the entire process. Interestingly, he says that it’s been the greatest experience of his career. All of these comments set the bar high for Marvel Studios next film. The movie seems like it’s on he way to be an absolute smash-hit.

“The experience of making the movie was also one of the greatest of my career, and I’ve been playing Wolverine for 25 years,” Jackman shared with the crowd. “This experience exceeded anything I’ve done before as this character — and in many other movies, in anything. I loved it. And I think it shows on the screen. You can feel the warmth. The movie has a warmth to it, and it’s funny, and it’s irreverent, and the action is crazy. But I think you can feel the friendship.”

