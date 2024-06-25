Deadpool & Wolverine Won't Have Logan Break Fourth Wall

Deadpool & Wolverine took great pains not to have Logan break the fourth wall. Everyone goes into a Deadpool movie expecting Ryan Reynolds' hero to talk directly to the audience. However, every character in these stories don't get the same luxury. Jackman says that his friend and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy vetoed the idea. The Logan actor argued for his ability early on in filming only to be shut down by Reynolds and the other creative team. It's very important that Deadpool is the only unreliable narrator in these movies, according to the leading man. This decision is probably for the best.

Levy told Vanity Fair, "So many actors come into a Deadpool movie and they're like, 'Great, I get to talk to the camera and break the fourth wall.' We're like, 'No, no, no. There actually is a system here.' And that keeps Deadpool's tone unique to him."

"There are rules. Very specific rules. You would diminish stakes in the film if everyone—or even anyone else—was also aware of the fourth wall or any kind of meta aspect," Reynolds would add. "Deadpool is the only character who has that ability to do that. If everyone did that, then you would no longer invest in that character as much. You really want to believe that the villain is a villain. You really want to believe that your costar's character is true as well. Deadpool can undermine that—and does undermine that—because you don't want the audience to take him as seriously."

Jackman would add, "Ryan beautifully describes Deadpool's brain as a half-baked omelet. And so, whatever he's doing—talking to a camera, to Wolverine—it's just another layer of annoying crap that I've got to put up with. Who knows what the hell he is doing? But it's just another excuse to punch him in the face."

Some Tings With Wolverine Stayed The Same

While all the previous links to Wolverine's on-screen history stand-out, the physical parallels are wild to witness too. Asking Jackman to come back to the character after all these years was hard enough. But, asking him to get into X-Men level shape was its own set of trials and tribulations too. People Magazine asked Jackman and Reynolds about their friendship. During that interview, they reflected on the dreaded "superhero diet" and what it takes to achieve the look that has comic book movie fans going wild.

"When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled," Jackman explained. "My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain."

Hi co-star would go on though. Apparently, Jackman's dedication to the role and getting into, frankly, wild shape to film this MCU feature. Apparently, by the time they got in front of the cameras, the Wolverine actor was basically flying around.

"Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography," Reynolds recalled. "It was the first time I'd ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie ... You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen."

The Dedadpool actor clarified, "I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning ... Watching you do what just looked like a clinic on stunt work was one of the most impressive things I've ever seen in my life."

