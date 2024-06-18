Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds' High Praise for Logan

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds had some high praise for Logan. The 2017 film featuring Hugh Jackman as a grizzled Wolverine is a fan-favorite and you could count the Deadpool star among those defenders. In an interview with Total Film, Reynolds said that Logan is the "greatest comic-book adaptation." Now, this is a strong contender for that title. However, a lot of viewers have a bunch of different answers to that question. Jackman and director James Mangold both hold a great deal of pride about Logan and its legacy among comic book films. Clearly, Reynolds sees the appeal of that mature approach that runs absolutely counter to a lot of what's going on in Deadpool.

"The movies were quite congruent with each other at that point," Reynolds explained in the latest issue of the magazine. "Deadpool was different, and then right after Logan was potentially the greatest comic-book adaptation ever made."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment )

2017 might have well been another lifetime for all the activity that's occurred in the comic book movie space since those days. In the earliest period of the X-Men movie franchise, these films were not the dominant force in Hollywood. The Wolverine actor explained how different the early 2000s era was when it comes to superhero movies. "We were on the low-tide version of that genre," Jackman shared. "It'd gone way up with the Batman movies and fizzled out. But when the X-Men came in, people felt like it represented the source material about giving voice to the marginalized."

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Back Jackman As Wolverine

(Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney/Empire Magazine)

One of the biggest points of anticipation around Deadpool & Wolverine is that Jackman is back as the iconic X-Men hero. If that weren't hype enough, he's also rocking that classic costume. People Magazine had the Logan actor and his co-star sit down to talk about the film. Jackman says that getting back into the wild shape necessary to be Wolverine was the hardest part of making this movie. It's been a long time since he put on the claws. But, once he did, it was like a switch flipped in his brain.

"When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled," Jackman told the outlet. "My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain."

While the exercise and cardio benefits absolutely worked for Jackman, maintaining that body also required some wild tweaks to his diet. "The hardest bit...[was] the food," Jackman continued. "I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in."

What's Going To Happen In Deadpool & Wolverine?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

