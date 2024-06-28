Deadpool & Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Shares Hilarious Set Photo

The highly-anticipated Deadpool threequel, Deadpool & Wolverine, is finally hitting theaters next month and it's clear Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Logan) have been having fun promoting the film. There have been lots of interesting behind-the-scenes photos that show off the characters' costumes, and fans are especially excited to see Jackmam finally don a comics-accurate look after nearly 25 years of playing Wolverine. This week, Jackman took to Instagram to share an image of him on the Deadpool & Wolverine set, and not only is he rocking the Wolvie costume, but he's... riding a bike?

Jackman looks like he's having a blast in the new set photo, which he only captioned "#DeadpoolAndWolverine." You can check out the post below:

Jackman shared another set photo this week in honor of Deadpool & Wolverine being one month away. You can view that image below:

Hugh Jackman Reveals the Hardest Part About Playing Wolverine Again:

(Photo: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine on a Deadpool & Wolverine poster. - Marvel Studios)

Jackman recently sat down with his Marvel co-star, Ryan Reynolds, for a conversation through People. During the chat, Reynolds praised Jackman's dedication, and Jackman revealed the hardest part about getting back to his Wolverine body.

"Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography," Reynolds said. "It was the first time I'd ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie ... You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen."

"I don't care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning ... Watching you do what just looked like a clinic on stunt work was one of the most impressive things I've ever seen in my life," he added.

"When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled," Jackman explained. "My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain."

"The hardest bit...[was] the food," Jackman added. "I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in."

"Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people," Reynolds agreed. "I'm sure they're like, 'Well, that sounds great.' But it's not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine. - Marvel Studios)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th. Stay tuned for more updates about the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film.