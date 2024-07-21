Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Loki Character

From the time the very first trailer dropped, fans knew that Deadpool & Wolverine would heavily involve the Time Variance Authority. The version featured in the Deadpool & Wolverine footage seems to be an alternate take on the one seen in , but where the differences begin and end we won’t know until the film arrives. A brand new teaser, however, is offering a little more clarity, as a key TVA figure has been confirmed to appear in the movie.

The latest Deadpool & Wolverine teaser includes an appearance from long-rumored cast member Wunmi Mosaku, who starred as important TVA member Hunter B-15 in both seasons of Loki. Mosaku pops up early in the 30-second spot, saying that there’s something “massive” ahead. You can check out the footage below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1815054407916298611

While Mosaku played Hunter B-15 in Loki, it’s unclear if the role will be exactly the same in Deadpool & Wolverine. After all, this does appear to be a different TVA, so the character is likely a variation on the one we’ve already seen in the MCU.

We also don’t yet know what kind of role this B-15 character might be playing and how they’ll fit into whatever TVA is featured in the movie. Of course, there’s always a possibility that Deadpool & Wolverine features multiple versions of the Time Variance Authority, given that it will be working in different corners of the multiverse. Loki opened up the possibility of multiple versions of the entity, with variants of key characters at each one.

