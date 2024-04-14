Deadpool & Wolverine: Bosslogic Imagines Kevin Feige's "Intentionally Crude" Popcorn Bucket

Movie-themed popcorn buckets are all the rage these days, and they've gotten even more attention thanks to the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket that came out this year. The souvenir sandworm bucket from AMC Theatres caused a huge stir online with many making NSFW jokes that resulted in a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch. This week, Kevin Feige took the stage at CinemaCon during Disney's presentation and revealed Deadpool & Wolverine will have an "intentionally crude" popcorn bucket. They have yet to reveal the upcoming bucket, but fan-favorite digital artist Bosslogic came up with their own design, and it certainly fits Feige's description.

"In theatres July 2024 #deadpoolandwolverine," Bosslogic captioned the post. You can check out the design below. Warning: The following image is NSFW!

AMC Exec Reacts to Dune Popcorn Bucket Backlash

This week, Variety spoke with Elizabeth Frank, the Chief Content Officer for AMC. During the interview, Frank addressed the response to the Dune: Part Two bucket.

"We continue to learn and evolve. We would have never imagined the Dune thing. We would have never created it knowing it would be celebrated or mocked," Frank explained. "Absolutely," she added when asked if the SNL sketch felt like a "seal of approval." "And you couldn't make it happen if you wanted to. It wouldn't be fair to pull our creative talent aside to say, 'We hope it makes SNL.'"

"Some fans are collectors. There's another group of people who are specific film fans, buying three different Ghostbusters products. It's all a mix. It's a material part of our food and beverage business, but it's not the majority of it. It also makes the movies more fun. It's like going home from a concert with a T-shirt. There is a lot of creative energy from it," she added.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.