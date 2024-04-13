Emma Stone Partnering with Deadpool & Wolverine Director on New Movie

Emma Stone recently won her second Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in Poor Things, and she will soon be reuniting with director Yorgos Lanthimos for Kinds of Kindness, which is heading to theaters this summer. However, her fourth collaboration with Lanthimos is not the only project Stone has in the works. Deadline reported that Stone is in talks to star in an untitled Universal film from director Dave McCary, who also happens to be her husband. McCary has many Saturday Night Live directing credits to his name in addition to the 2017 film, Brigsby Bear.

According to the report, the original spec script was written by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, who are best known as supervising producers on Young Rock. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is producing through 21 Laps alongside Dan Cohen and Dan Levine. Michael H. Weber will also produce while Stone, McCary, and Ali Herting are in talks to produce through Fruit Tree. Universal's Senior EVP of Production Development Erik Baiers will oversee the project alongside Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell. The film's plot is currently unknown.

What Is Kinds of Kindness About?

Kinds of Kindness is a new anthology film that Searchlight will be releasing this summer. The first trailer for the project was released last month, and it has lots of film fans excited.

"This is it. The moment of truth," Searchlight teased on YouTube. Kinds of Kindness was filmed last October in New Orleans and will also feature Poor Things' Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe and The Favourite's Joe Alwyn in addition to Lanthimos first-timers Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Hong Chau (The Whale), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Kinds of Kindness isn't the only project coming from Lanthimos and Stone. During a recent chat with the Little Gold Men podcast, Lanthimos teased he's talked to Stone about making another film.

"I mean, yeah. After we finish one, we discuss the next one," Lanthimos explained. "So we've shot this feature film in New Orleans [Kind Of Kindness] which we are now editing and Poor Things is out now and yeah, we're discussing about doing something together again [after that]."

Kinds of Kindness is being released in theaters on June 21st. Stay tuned for more updates about Stone's other upcoming projects.