Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Play Funny Co-Stars Game

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sat down to play a game of Guess Who with their former co-stars this week. MTV Asia the Marvel actors to take a stroll down memory lane for the benefit of all of us watching. In their framing of the popular children’s game, each actor was handed cards with the face of a single co-star from the past. It was up to Jackman and Reynolds to figure out what movie they were from and their actual names.Things had to be off to a great start when Ryan Reynolds couldn’t figure out that Blake Lively was the first clue he was given. (He says he tries to forget Green Lantern ever existed.)

The entire video is a lot of fun as Reynolds struggle to remember all those movies he’s been in. Jackman fares a little bit better but still comes up fuzzy on a couple of key names. At one point, the Deadpool actor almost lets one of the high-profile cameos from Deadpool & Wolverine slip. (It’s all right because Jackman quickly gets him back on track before saying, what we can only assume is Chris Evans’s name.) If this summer has taught us anything it’s that people love seeing these two actors hang out, and this little game gives you a lot more of that. Check it out for yourself down below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds’ Friendship

Just the best of friends

These two actors are real-life, dedicated friends. Some of that comes out in the video up above. But, to hear them really talk about their bond is something special. People Magazine had them interview each other and the results were heartwarming. Reynolds truly wants to support his friend in any way and that feeling is reciprocated.

“I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage,” Reynolds told his best friend. “Since the day I met Hugh Jackman, I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. I know you to be a person that often puts others in front of yourself. It’s not a show. I see you do it in quiet, I see you do it in loud and in every instance. I think of you as this guy that will grab the ticking time bomb and fly away into the atmostphere in space and let it explode. Saving all the people in the world. ‘Oh god, he saved us again. He did it again.’…”

“I so admire those qualities in you and love that in you,” the Deadpool star continued. “Since the day we met in Sydney, I root for you. I want you to live the most full-throated life that you can possibly live. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I’m rooting for her, I know she’s rooting for me, and it’s why we’re so connected.”

