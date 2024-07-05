Ryan Reynolds Teases Next Project With Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine is coming in a few weeks, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman already have their eyes on the next project together. The Deadpool actor talked to Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming MCU debut. During that conversation, Reynolds mentioned that he and Jackman have a project that they’re already teeing up. Now, this one won’t happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, people tend to enjoy seeing the real-life best friends together in any sort of setting. Judging by the box office buzz already percolating around Deadpool & Wolverine, some company will probably be all too willing to reunite the pair for basically anything they want to do. As always, the actor credits their longstanding friendship’s success to communication and a willingness to root each other on as much as possible.

“We have one we’re looking to do soon. I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It’s that two parties are rooting for each other,” Reynolds explained. “I’m always rooting for Hugh to score and win. I also know the infinite nuance of his heart and his mind and who he is. I can say firsthand that he’s a person who’s not just worth rooting for, he’s somebody who’s impossible to not root for.”

Deadpool & Wolverine Puts The Spotlight On A Special Friendship

Deadpool & Wolverine officially wraps production.

Reynolds and Jackman being reunited as their Marvel characters has been a dream come true for fans. But, for the actors themselves, this has been a wild ride that feels even more special because of their bond. For People Magazine, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s biggest names sat down to break down what’s kept them going through their stint in Hollywood. It turns out this friendship is one that has encouraged the best in both men. There’s a selflessness at play that just can’t be denied when it comes to Jackman and Reynolds.

“I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage,” Reynolds told his best friend. “Since the day I met Hugh Jackman, I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. I know you to be a person that often puts others in front of yourself. It’s not a show. I see you do it in quiet, I see you do it in loud and in every instance. I think of you as this guy that will grab the ticking time bomb and fly away into the atmostphere in space and let it explode. Saving all the people in the world. ‘Oh god, he saved us again. He did it again.’…”

“I so admire those qualities in you and love that in you,” the Deadpool star continued. “Since the day we met in Sydney, I root for you. I want you to live the most full-throated life that you can possibly live. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I’m rooting for her, I know she’s rooting for me, and it’s why we’re so connected.”

