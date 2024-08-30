Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Celebrates Dogpool’s Social Media Milestone

Deadpool & Wolverine has been dominating at the box office ever since it was released in theaters in July. The Marvel Studios film has broken multiple box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Over Labor Day weekend, the film is expected to be the top earner at the box office yet again. While Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) are the leads of the MCU film, there’s one actor who became a breakout star: Dogpool. In the film, the lovable pup is portrayed by Peggy, who won the Ugliest Dog award in Britain. Dogpool will soon be getting a solo comic, and the character is also thriving on social media…

The official Instagram account for Dogpool celebrated reaching 1 million followers earlier today, and the post was shared by Jackman via his Instagram stories. “I don’t know why Thor was crying … but I know why I am,” Dogpool captioned the post. You can check it out below:

“It’s love at first sight,” Reynolds told Empire when discussing Dogpool. “He loves Dogpool … Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain’s Ugliest Dog,” Reynolds added. “The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson.”

Reynolds went on to explain that Dogpool’s role grew unexpectedly during the writing process. “It was, just like many things during the writing process, a tiny little afterthought, and it grew,” he shared. “It was one of those things where you just keep listening to the movie, and Dogpool became a staple.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.