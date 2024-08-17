Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Posts Heartfelt Video

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is celebrating the movie crossing $1 billion at the box office. The Marvel actor is putting the spotlight on all the fans that made it to the worldwide press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. Just a few months ago, the massive spectacle kicked off across multiple continents. You could feel the anticipation building among Marvel fans all the way back then. Yes, getting Deadpool and Wolverine in one movie was going to be something that audiences would remember forever. With the benefit of what we know now, It’s easy to see this massive marketing push helping put Deadpool & Wolverine in the best position to reach this $1 billion mark. Check out what Jackman posted.

On a note that read, “From the desk of Kevin Feige,” the MCU architect thanked fans for making the trek down to cinemas to see the massive blockbuster and spur it into a worldwide phenomenon. “Thanks for making Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie the biggest of all time,” Kevin Feige said. “It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it!”

Wolverine’s Triumphant Return To Marvel

A lot of Marvel fans probably remember exactly where they were when Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine. Back then, we didn’t even have a title for the third Deadpool film. But, Ryan Reynolds wanted to make sure to set the tone from literally the first moments of the roll out. The image of Jackman and Reynolds sitting on that couch and thanking Kevin Feige was something unbelievable. Now with Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, the Logan actor took a second to reflect on social media about how coming back to Marvel is one of the most important moments of his life.

“This photo was taken September 4, 2022. There were maybe 7 or 8 people in the world who knew @vancityreynolds and I were about to shoot a little something to announce that #deadpoolandwolverine were joining the MCU. Becoming Wolverine Again was born,” Jackman previously posted. “It’s one of the most important moments of my life. I think at that very moment Ryan literally asked me if I was sure. I was! I am! So we shot this with @slevydirect and @maximumeffort and held our collective breath that it didn’t leak. To all of our surprise it didn’t. Now playing in theaters worldwide.

