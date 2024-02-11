Will Deadpool 3 Be the Biggest Movie Trailer in Super Bowl History?

The right pieces may be moving into place to make the Deadpool 3 trailer one of the most-watched teasers ever.

We're just now hours away from getting our first look at Deadpool 3, the Merc With a Mouth's first venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, the stars may be aligning just right to make the Deadpool 3 teaser one of the most-watched trailers ever released during the Super Bowl.

In a unique change of pace from the past few years, Marvel Studios has been forced to nearly wipe its theatrical release slate entirely clean. Because of the various Hollywood strikes of 2023, Deadpool 3 is the lone release from Marvel Studios this year, meaning it's the only film project the Burbank-based outfit will have a massive marketing machine behind—and that's only the tip of the ice berg.

When it comes to genre cinema, this year's incredibly light. With Warner Brothers restructuring its DC offerings, Todd Phillips' Joker follow-up is the only other comic book-inspired film from the Big Two seeing release this year.

Also working in its favor is the fact that Deadpool 3 not only features Ryan Reynolds in its lead role, but Hugh Jackman has boarded the project as a co-lead as well. Two of the biggest stars the Marvel Cinematic Universe will ever see are in the only Marvel Studios film being released this year in a time when superhero films are found few and far between.

That's not even taking into account rumors suggesting Taylor Swift is in the movie. Swift, a pop star with a once-in-a-generation following, has been the NFL's secret weapon throughout the latter parts of the season due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Should Swift not only be in Deadpool 3, but appear in the trailer during television's biggest night, Marvel Studios will have some serious viewership numbers on their hands.

Levy directed the film from a script by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!

Check out all of the commercials and trailers that debuted during the NFL's big game! Watch Super Bowl LVIII Live on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ and see all of the coverage of the game on CBS Sports.