Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen on Navigating Marvel Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine is on the horizon, and it has been no secret that the ultra-meta third installment of Ryan Reynolds' R-rated comic franchise would include all sorts of cameos from prior Marvel projects. There have been rumors about all sorts of major appearances, in a movie that many expect to be an on-screen "death" of the former Fox X-Men universe. If that's the case, one of the names near the top of fan wishlists is undoubtedly Dafne Keen.

The young actress starred as X-23 in 2017's Logan, the acclaimed film that was initially intended to serve as Hugh Jackman's final appearance as Wolverine. With Jackman returning for Deadpool & Wolverine, there's a lot of hope that Keen will return as well.

There has been no word on Keen returning just yet, and she wasn't able to offer any details about a potential return when she spoke to ComicBook about her new TV venture, Star Wars: The Acolyte. Keen was, however, able to talk about her reaction to all of the inquiries and rumors regarding her beloved X-23 coming back into the fold.

"What goes through your head is, first of all, how cool that something is that big that if seeps and it bleeds into other projects," Keen said. "And how cool it is that I got to be a part of something that had such a huge legacy that almost 10 years later I'm still being asked about and that just feels pretty huge."

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.