Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Popular Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine will see a surprising appearance from Rob McElhenney according to Ryan Reynolds. The Marvel actor told fans this was happening on a new video from Welcome to Wrexham. As the duo owns the Wrexham AFC operation together, it makes sense that McElhenney had to visit the set of Deadpool & Wolverine. However, in order to facilitate the meeting, Reynolds had to promise the Always Sunny In Philadelphia star a role in the MCU movie to keep him quiet. It's a fun tease for the fans. So many things are blurred out, including a lot of plot details from the Deadpool star. But, they can look forward to some sort of cameo from another fan-favorite actor now. Check out the clip down below!

"Because of my busy schedule, I had to invite my co-chair, Rob McElhenney, to the set of Deadpool in London to discuss everything Wrexham," Reynolds explains during the clip (s/o to @DeadpoolUpdates!). "And yes, I did have to promise him a role in the upcoming Deadpool film. For confidentiality reasons, no one can see or hear any of this stuff. I can't tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around."

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Rob McElhenney will be making an appearance in #DeadpoolAndWolverine



(🎥: @WrexhamFX) pic.twitter.com/G7BWvEQ87I — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 24, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine's Rumored Taylor Swift Cameo

(Photo: Marvel Studios, Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

While getting McElhenney in Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, there is another slightly more famous face that fans are expecting to show up. Fandango sat down with Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy to preview the MCU feature. They asked about all the chatter surrounding Taylor Swift and a possible cameo. While the Deadpool star could not reveal anything, he's obviously very amused by all the speculation surrounding the film. So many people have been rumored to be showing up that any of them could be true really.

"Movies like this, there's so much speculation, so many people that might end up in the film," Reynolds explained. "I mean, I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything could happen, and that's sort of what I love about this universe and this world. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

What's Coming In Deadpool & Woverine?

(Photo: Fangango/Marvel Studios)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

Are you intrigued by Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!