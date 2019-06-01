New Descendants 3 Music Video Reveals the Movie’s Premiere Date

Descendants 3 will be hitting the Disney Channel later this year, and they are celebrating the big return with a brand new music video, a video that also included the movie’s premiere date. Good to Be Bad features the crew of Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, and Cameron Boyce crooning and dancing as they get the residents of the city amped up for what’s to come, but it also includes when Descendants 3 will hit the screen, so pencil in some time on Friday, August 2nd (via Yahoo!).

The first Descendants movie debuted in 2015, focusing on the children of famous Disney villains like Maleficent, Jafar, Cruella De Vil, and more. In Descendants 3 the crew will be returning to The Isle of the Lost to recruit a few more for Auradon Prep, and you can expect plenty of singing and dancing along the way.

“You can expect bigger! The dance sequences are beautiful, they’re huge, and they’re grand,” Stewart said. “I think we keep outdoing ourselves every time. Just to keep up on this one — it was the hardest, dancing-wise for me. It was all fast, fun, and groovy.” As for his character Jay, fans will see a more vulnerable side to him this time around. “I fell like he’s always putting on this front like he’s the toughest one in the group. But he kind of lets his guard down and you’ll see another side to him, which was nice.”

Fans will also see more of what they already love about Evie. “What I most love about playing Evie is being able to tell a story of a young girl who stands for female empowerment,” Carson said “She was raised like so many of us were raised, to believe that as women we are defined by our reflection in the mirror. Evie has gone on to break that mirror and break glass ceilings while saying, ‘We never needed a prince, nor will we ever. But more so, we are defined by who we are in our hearts and in our minds.’”

You can check out the official description for Descendants 3 below.

“Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it’s up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.”

